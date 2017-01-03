These celebrities are expecting babies in 2017! Scroll down to find out which celebrities will be giving birth in the very near future!

1. Lauren Conrad and William Tell Lauren Conrad and William Tell are expecting their first child in 2017.

2. Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane The pair recently revealed they were expecting a child in 2017.

3. Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano Gal Gadot announced that she is expecting her second child with Yaron Varsano.

4. Ciara and Russell Wilson Ciara broke the news in late 2016 that she was expecting her second child.

5. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter This cute pair announced in late 2016 at the premiere of Doctor Strange that they were having their second baby together in 2017.

6. Geri Halliwell and Christopher Horner Geri Halliwell announced via Instagram that her second baby would be born at some point in 2017.

