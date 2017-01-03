  • redit
Celebrity Couples Expecting Babies In 2017

Lauren conrad and william tell are cute

These celebrities are expecting babies in 2017!

Scroll down to find out which celebrities will be giving birth in the very near future!

1. Lauren Conrad and William Tell

Lauren Conrad and William Tell are expecting their first child in 2017.

2. Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane

Jonathan rhys meyers and mara lane attend ambi gala
The pair recently revealed they were expecting a child in 2017.

3. Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

Gal gadot and yaron varsano attend maxim party
Gal Gadot announced that she is expecting her second child with Yaron Varsano.

4. Ciara and Russell Wilson

Ciara and russell wilson at the espys
Ciara broke the news in late 2016 that she was expecting her second child.

5. Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict cumberbatch and sophie hunter
This cute pair announced in late 2016 at the premiere of Doctor Strange that they were having their second baby together in 2017.

6. Geri Halliwell and Christopher Horner

Geri halliwell and christian horner
Geri Halliwell announced via Instagram that her second baby would be born at some point in 2017.

