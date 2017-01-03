The extended trailer for Fifty Shades Darker is here, having debuted during The Bachelor season premiere, and it is pretty spectacular.

If you like terrible acting and boning in public places.

The first Fifty Shades Darker trailer dropped in September, and now we have a longer look at the super sexy Valentine’s Day release.

As you’d expect, the movie looks beyond terrible, yet guaranteed to rake in a hundred million bucks on its opening weekend alone.

That’s just the way it is with EL James’ masterpiece.

Jamie Dornan, sporting a little facial hair this time, continues to phone in his performance as billionaire S&M bad boy Christian Grey.

But hey, he looks good and does “damaged” well.

The trailer, set to the new Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik duet “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” sets the stage for a hot and crazy ass romp.

Kim Basinger makes her debut as the older woman who indoctrinated Christian into the BDSM lifestyle, and other threats are posed.

A violent stalker takes aim (literally) at Ana and Christian, while another would-be love interest attempts to steal her away from him.

Oh, and there is boning. Lots and lots of boning.

