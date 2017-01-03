Yes, according to a new report, Jennifer Lopez and Drake are official.

Officially a load of BS, that is!

Over the last few weeks, rumors of a romance between the superstars have run rampant because… well… because Lopez and Drake have clearly wanted rumors of a romance between them to run rampant.

Toward the end of December, the singers shared a photo of each other on social media, with Drake arms firmly around J. Lo’s scorching hot body.

It was the sort of picture people only pose for when they’ve already seen each other naked, basically.

Right? Check it out below and dare to disagree:

A few days later, Lopez and Drake were once again spotted getting very cozy and awfully comfortable with each other.

This time around, the viral photos were snapped at some kind of winter-themed “prom” that the artists didn’t merely attend… but won Prom King and Queen at!

Kind of weird, no?

Sort of suspicious even, perhaps?

Absolutely, claims an anonymous source to The New York Post.

Speaking to the Page Six section of that newspaper, this source says the so-called promo pictures (above …read more

