KKK leaders are blowing the whistle on producers behind the cancelled A&E series “Generation KKK.” They claim they were paid to shoot specific scenes and to use the word “n*gger.” Deets inside…

Last month, we tipped you off about an upcoming eight-part A&E docu-series titled “Generation KKK” that was supposed to expose the racist organization, set to premiere January 10th. The title was later changed to “Escaping the KKK: A Documentary Series Exposing Hate in America”

After it was announced, A&E abruptly decided to cancel the show. Now, KKK leaders are spilling some tea about what went down behind-the-scenes of the show.

The KKK leaders tell Variety producers (from production company This Is Just A Test) PAID them to act out certain scenes, specifically the burning of the cross, and told them to use the word “n*gger.” Producers allegedly paid hundreds of dollars in cash each day of filming to push the predetermined narrative.

The site reveals: