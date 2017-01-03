We had our doubts about 2017 being any better than the Year Who Must Not Be Named that preceded it, but if stories like this one keep coming out way, this trip around the sun might turn out to be okay, after all.

As you may have heard Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be headed for divorce.

We’ve heard this story many, many times before, but this time, there’s actual evidence to support claims that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is coming to an end.

Naturally, there’s been a lot of talk about the causes of the rumored breakup.

Some say Kim was pissed that Kanye wasn’t more supportive after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Others claim Kim is frightened of her estranged husband as a result of Kanye’s recent emotional breakdown.

Both viable explanations, but they’re sad and make us feel bad for celebrities as though they’re real people, or something, so we’re gonna go with the hilarious narrative offered up in the latest issue of the National Enquirer:

According to the most notorious of all gossip rags, Kimye’s troubles started when Kim got her famous ass stuck in a fancy toilet seat that Kanye bought.

