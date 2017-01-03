Javi Marroquin‘s hot-and-heavy romance with his new girlfriend has cooled down. The Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that he has split from Cassie Bucka after only a month of dating.

“She’s amazing, but Cassie has been really hurt in the past so it’s hard for her to not think that she’ll be hurt again,” Marroquin, 24, told Radar. “I don’t think she was ready for everything to come at her at once.”

Although his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry hinted that she wants to reunite with her ex by tweeting, “I know that I control my thoughts and I should stop reminiscing,” Marroquin insisted that he hopes to get back together with Bucka.

PHOTOS: 13 Reasons Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Ended Their Rocky Marriage

“She’s an amazing girl though and if she ever does allow someone to love her that’ll be a lucky guy,” he confessed. “I hope it’ll be me, but not right now I guess.”

Marroquin and Bucka became so close that she even met his 3-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry.

“It just sucks cause Lincoln was starting to open up to her and asked about her,” he shared. …read more

Read more here:: Radar Online