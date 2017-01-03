Back in June, Michael Phelps married Nicole Johnson in a small, private ceremony in Arizona.

Phelps and Johnson had recently welcomed their first son, and they were eager to tie the knot, but sought to keep the news under wraps, so as to not distract from his preparation for the Rio Olympics.

Now, Phelps has retired as the most decorated Olympian of all time, which means he’s finally free to party like all the non-superhumans he shares a planet with.

Phelps and Johnson celebrated their marriage in style on New Year’s Eve, with a huge party for their families, as well as for the many friends who weren’t able to attend the previous, more low-key reception.

Celebrity-ish guests in attendance included Olympic swimmers Allison Schmitt and Elizabeth Beisel, as well as Johnson’s makeup artist, Lisa G.

“I am headed over to get Nicole, her mom and besties makeup ready for the evening!!” Lisa wrote on Instagram before the party.

“I can’t wait for all of the festivities and to dance the night away!!”

Phelps and Johnson had a second ceremony back in October, and now they’ve celebrated their love once again with a Gatsby-themed soiree that would put Fitzgerald to shame.

