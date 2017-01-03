Megyn Kelly has chosen to work at a company that does NOT sexually harass its employees.

(That does not allegedly sexually harass its employees, we ought to legally say.)

The reporter, who made a huge name for herself over the past several years at Fox News, has signed a new deal with NBC.

According to a network press release, Kelly will anchor a one-hour program that will air in a yet-to-be-determined timeslot Monday through Friday.

As part of the multi-year contract, Kelly will also headline a new Sunday evening news magazine program and will contribute to NBC’s breaking news coverage, along with network’s political and special events coverage.

This decision has been confirmed by Andrew Lack, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

In today’s somewhat surprising announcement, Lack referred to Kelly as “an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” and has “demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

Kelly most definitely did have an extraordinary 2016, at least in terms of the headlines she made.

First, Kelly feuded with Donald Trump as a result of what Trump felt to be an unfair line of questioning during the first Republican Presidential debate.

At one point, she compared The Donald to …read more

Read more here:: THG