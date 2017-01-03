Believe it or not, we’re just 17 days away from the inauguration of Donald Trump as 45th President of the United States.

Like tens of million of other Americans, you may be feeling that we’re truly living in the darkest timeline, and there’s little cause for hope, and well … you’re absolutely right.

(Sorry if we got your hopes up there.)

But this is America, dammit.

It’s the only country in the world where people say the name of the country followed by “dammit.”

No matter how far Putin has his hand up our president’s ass, we’ve still got plenty to be proud of:

Free refills on fountain drinks, constant Seinfeld reruns in syndication, and of course … Bruce Springsteen.

In case you’re one of those Millennials, always listening to the trap music on your Air Pods, allow us to offer you this crash course on the Boss:

He’s indisputably the greatest American that’s ever lived.

Okay, that might be a slight exaggeration, but we think it’s safe to say that Springsteen will one day be featured on our futuristic currency, in .GIF form, doing the Carlton with Courteney Cox in the “Dancing in the Dark” video.

