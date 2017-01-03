As Kanye West recovers from his recent breakdown, he’s taking time to visit his mom’s gravesite. And he brought his whole family with him. Get those deets, plus a brand new family video of the Wests where Saint takes his first steps!

It appears Kanye West is working to get his life back on track since suffering a mental breakdown back in November. Since his medical scare, the “Ultralight Beam” rapper has cancelled the remaining dates of his PABLO Tour (in the U.S. and overseas) to spend more time with his family. It’s probably for the best.

After bringing in the New Year in NYC, Ye and his family jetted back to L.A. Monday night after an intimate family outing. Via their private jet, the West made a stop in Oklahoma City to visit Kanye’s mother, Donda West’s, gravesite.

Sources tell TMZ this is the first time Ye had taken the whole family to his mom’s burial site. Members of the West family also joined Kanye, Kim, North and Saint during the visit making it a total family affair.

You’ll recall, Kanye’s mom passed away in November 2007, which could have triggered Ye’s breakdown this past November, along with everything …read more

