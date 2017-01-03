Emily Ratajkowski knows how to start 2017 off right.

The insanely beautiful model celebrated the start of a new year – and surpassing 10 million Instagram followers – the best way possible.

This. To which we say simply … yes. All the yes.

Not unlike a Kylie Jenner bathroom selfie or a Lea Michele nude pose, there are some things that we all need right now after 2016.

EmRat, for her part, has her finger on the puluse.

Be it for a provocative music video, a feminist statement, a racy holidays card, or an Instagram milestone, she is down to get naked.

And for that, we thank her. In this case, Emily showed off her stunning physique after reaching an impressive 10 million fans on Instagram.

Soon to be 20 million and climbing, at this rate.

The 25-year-old sits waist deep in a tub of water, wearing glasses and with her knees positioned just so, in a playful selfie for her fans.

As for those unexpected spectacles?

“Dork in the tub. smiling because there are 10 million of you all! Thank you thank you,” she said, but she wasn’t done there. Oh no.

Over Christmas, she shared some collages she had made in which she posted naked photos …read more

