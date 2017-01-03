Kim Kardashian is back.

And better than ever?

Perhaps. But definitely the same as ever, at the very least.

For the first time in months, the reality star has posted something on her official Facebook page, updating her profile with a photo that makes it as clear as possible:

She isn’t going to let a few armed assailants change who she really is.

The following profile update marks the first move Kim has made on her Facebook account since October 2.

That, of course, was the day before a group of violent thugs broke into her Paris apartment, pulled Kardashian out of bed, tied her hands behind her back and robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

While Kim is yet to speak about the incident, multiple sources have claimed she feared she would be raped or killed or both during the harrowing robbery.

As a result, she has understandably gone media silent.

But Kardashian uploaded the following image this morning, causing her usual social media uproar in the process:

The picture is classic Kim Kardashian.

It puts her large books front and center and it features her taking a glance down at her tiny waist.

Lots of cleavage and an emphasis on her recent weight loss? It’s …read more

