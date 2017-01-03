Track Palin’s baby mama says she is worried about her newborn’s safety, and RadarOnline.com has learned she wants to control when and where he can see his newborn child!

As Radar reported, Track’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Loewe, filed for custody of their newborn child, Charlie Mitchell Palin, last Wednesday.

According to newly obtained court documents, she is demanding primary physical custody of the three-month-old child, because — she claims — she is “concerned” about her “safety or the safety of her children.”

Loewe wrote in the paperwork that she wanted Track’s visitation to be “COMPLETELY” at her discretion.

The filing comes nearly one year after an incident this January, when Sarah Palin’s son was arrested over claims he assaulted Loewe during a drunken fight. He was charged with domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence police call, and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. Track pleaded guilty only to the third charge, and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea deal he struck in July.

At the time, the Anchorage DA, Clinton Campion, told Radar that Track would enter a therapeutic program for “several months.”

The entire case was disposed in September, but Loewe writes in the …read more

