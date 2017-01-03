Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27.

In the immediate aftermath of this shocking and tragic turn of events, nearly all of Hollywood gathered on social media to pay their respects to the Star Wars actress.

But a handful of new tributes have made the Internet rounds over the past couple days.

And these come from people who knew Fisher best.

To ring in 2017, for example, daughter Billie Lourd released her very first statement.

It was a response to all her social media followers who have wished the actress well in the wake of both Carrie Fisher dying (her mom) and Debbie Reynolds dying (her grandmother).

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd wrote on Instagram, adding:

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

Then, actress Joely Fisher, Carrie’s half-sister, penned a lengthy guest column for The Hollywood Reporter in which said she and Carrie had planned to sped Christmas together.

Which did end up happening.

But it involved Joely sitting alongside Carrie in the hospital.

