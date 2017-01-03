Back in March, Josh Duggar left rehab after six months of in-patient rehab for sex addiction.

The eldest son of reality TV’s most controversial couple has kept a relatively low profile ever since, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted the disgraced 29-year-old at a number of family events, including Jinger Duggar’s wedding in November.

The family does its best to keep Josh off its social media pages and TV series (Though he was in attendance at both the ceremony and reception, Josh was not featured in the televised special about Jinger’s wedding.), but one often gets the sense that he’s lurking just off camera.

Josh has taken on a Big Foot-like mystique for Duggar obsessives who are baffled by Josh’s continued attendance at family events, and who scrutinize family photos for signs of his presence.

The latest talk of a near-Josh sighting took place on New Year’s Eve, when fans insisted that the woman featured in the following photo was a pregnant Anna Duggar:

We’ve been hearing rumors Anna is pregnant with her fifth child for months now, but the Duggars have yet to confirm or deny the reports.

Several fans leapt at the opportunity to cite this photo as evidence that Anna …read more

