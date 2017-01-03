Stevie J stars in a new reality show titled “Leave It To Stevie.”

Which makes perfect sense.

Because we can always leave it to Stevie J to stir up some hilariously entertaining drama!

To kick off the new year, for example, Stevie welcomed a baby girl with occasional lover and even more frequent enemy, Joseline Hernandez.

The little girl’s name is Bonnie Bella and she’s downright adorable.

But you need not watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta online to be familiar with all the drama that has accompanied baby Bonnie’s arrival.

For several weeks, Stevie denied that he was the father of Joseline’s impending baby, a claim that was followed by Joseline alleging that she didn’t want Stevie in the child’s life anyway.

Because he’s a deadbeat child molester.

Eventually, Stevie relented, owning up to his paternity… while also filing legal documents in which he said Hernandez is seriously insane and should not have custody of her own baby.

MEANWHILE, Stevie hasn’t just been battling Joseline for custody of his child.

He’s also been porking Faith Evans!

In a radio interview last month, the reality star made it pretty clear that he’s in a relationship with the singer:

