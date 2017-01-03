An extended sneak preview for the 21st season of The Bachelor aired Monday night following the premiere, and it is nothing short of insane.

In. Sane. In the absolute best possible way.

“Everything has led to this moment … where I can prove to America that if you don’t give up on love, then eventually you can find it.” – Nick Viall

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL.

While he may truly be looking for love, and may end up engaged (see The Bachelor spoilers for more on that), this is hilarious nonsense.

The fact that the producers are trying to sell this as Nick’s redemption tour, rather than the entertaining spectacle it is, is just laughable.

That said, we are 100 percent all in regardless.

If last night’s The Bachelor season premiere was any indication, this could very well be best season yet – for all the right reasons (sorry).

It was a tremendous two hours, and we’re just getting going, as the nearly four-minute preview below shows Viall getting slapped hard.

It also shows Jaimi telling Nick about her ex-girlfriend (yes, girlfriend), and Nick becoming the sixth Backstreet Boy, his true calling in life.

Meanwhile, Liz Sandoz telling Christen, the virgin, that she and Nick have had sex, …read more

