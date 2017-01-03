Mariah Carey had a terrible time of it during her New Year’s Eve, 2016 performance and there was much controversy in the aftermath of it.
That controversy stemmed from conflicting reports about who was to blame for the performance, or lack thereof.
Meanwhile, Twitter users took it as an attempt to rule Mariah Carey’s career is over.
Scroll down for all of the hilarious tweets.
1. Poor 2016
2016’s last big casualty was apparently Mariah’s career.
2. Mariah’s Dead?
One user seemed to poke fun at the death of Mariah. Oh, it was just her career.
3. Did The Diva Practice?
Mariah has a notorious label as a diva, but did that stop her from rehearsing?
4. Mariah’s Last Kiss?
Mariah kissed her career goodbye at midnight, apparently.
5. Not Pulling Her Weight
Never get involved in a group project with Mariah Carey.
6. 2016 Was Terrible…
Just as terrible as Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance.
