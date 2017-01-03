Earlier this week, we reported that on New Year’s Eve, Taylor Lianne Chandler got engaged to an Air Force major, whom she claimed to have been dating since October.

The information came to us via an anonymous email and seemed to be confirmed by posts on Chandler’s verified Facebook and Twitter pages:

Now, however, we have ample reason to believe that Chandler is intentionally misleading her followers as part of a bizarre effort to upstage the man whose coattails she rode to a modicum of ill-gotten fame, Michael Phelps.

As you may recall, Chandler first made a name for herself by boasting to the media that she had dated the swimmer and was with Phelps the night he was arrested for DUI.

She went on to build a career for herself out of what now appears to have been a one-night stand, even going so far as to star in a Phelps-themed porn produced by Vivid Entertainment.

Phelps married Nicole Johnson back in June in a small private ceremony, and the couple celebrated their nuptials over the holiday weekend with a larger and more public reception.

That same day, Chandler posted a Periscope video in which she admitted to being in …read more

