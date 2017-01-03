Many two-year olds out there like to dress up as superheroes.

But Brock Shoff just took on the role of an actual superhero.

And he may have saved his twin brother’s life in the process.

In incredible nanny cam footage that has gone viral, we see Brock and his sibling, Bowdy. They’re playing on a dresser in their bedroom.

According Kayli Shoff, the boys’ mother, she and her husband didn’t hear any kind of sound from their baby monitor. They had no idea that tragedy nearly struck until they watched the video below for themselves.

“I usually hear everything. We didn’t hear a cry, we didn’t hear a big thud,” Kayli told an NBC affiliate in Utah.

“So we woke up, looked at the camera like, ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ and we saw [the dresser] was all the way down.”

But Kayli didn’t notice that Broce was actually trapped under the dresser.

Fortunately, Bowdy not only saw what had happened to his brother, but he managed to push the large piece of furniture right up and off of him.

Pretty incredible for a two-year old.

They do say that true love can give you moments of incredible, almost unexplainable strength.

“We are so grateful for the bond that …read more

