Jessica Henry had the displeasure of dating Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffiths throughout 2016.

The pair seemed like a rock-solid couple, but their relationship came to a grinding halt at the end of 2016, when it emerged that Griffith allegedly tried to choke her.

With a lot of focus being on Jessica throughout Teen Mom 2 Season 8, we’re left wondering about who she is.

Scroll down to find out.