Jessica Henry had the displeasure of dating Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffiths throughout 2016.
The pair seemed like a rock-solid couple, but their relationship came to a grinding halt at the end of 2016, when it emerged that Griffith allegedly tried to choke her.
With a lot of focus being on Jessica throughout Teen Mom 2 Season 8, we’re left wondering about who she is.
1. Nathan Griffith Smiles With Jessica Henry
Nathan Griffith and Jessica Henry dated for a year, but all of that came to an end in late 2016 when Henry accused the Teen Mom 2 star of choking her.
2. Nathan Griffith & Jessica Henry In Happier Times
Jessica Henry is a Christian hairstylist, but that is not her only profession.
3. Jessica Henry & Nathan Griffith Show Off
Jessica is also a body builder, which probably explains why the pair had anything in common.
4. Nathan Griffith & Jenelle Evans Playing Happy Family
Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith can really come together for their kids.
