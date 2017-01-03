  • redit
Jessica Henry: Who Is Nathan Griffith’s Girlfriend?

January 3, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

Nathan griffith smiles with jessica henry

Jessica Henry had the displeasure of dating Teen Mom 2 star Nathan Griffiths throughout 2016.

The pair seemed like a rock-solid couple, but their relationship came to a grinding halt at the end of 2016, when it emerged that Griffith allegedly tried to choke her.

With a lot of focus being on Jessica throughout Teen Mom 2 Season 8, we’re left wondering about who she is.

Scroll down to find out.

1. Nathan Griffith Smiles With Jessica Henry

Nathan Griffith and Jessica Henry dated for a year, but all of that came to an end in late 2016 when Henry accused the Teen Mom 2 star of choking her.

2. Nathan Griffith & Jessica Henry In Happier Times

Nathan griffith and jessica henry in happier times
Jessica Henry is a Christian hairstylist, but that is not her only profession.

3. Jessica Henry & Nathan Griffith Show Off

Jessica henry and nathan griffith show off
Jessica is also a body builder, which probably explains why the pair had anything in common.

4. Nathan Griffith & Jenelle Evans Playing Happy Family

Nathan griffith and jenelle evans playing happy family
Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith can really come together for their kids. It’s just …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

