Briana DeJesus is pregnant with her second child!

The Teen Mom 3 alumna announced the big news via social media on Monday, January 2, along with the Instagram sonogram to prove it.

“Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July,” DeJesus captioned a photo of the child inside her on Instagram.

Her daughter, Nova, is going to be a big sister at 5.

DeJesus shares Nova with her ex, Devoin Austin.

It’s not clear who the father of her second child is.

The single mother revealed on Twitter that she’s 13 weeks pregnant; Briana did not mention this during her big social media reveal.

Although she hasn’t found out the gender of her baby, she’s hoping for a boy, which would give her one of each – best of both worlds!

The former reality TV star made headlines last year not for her role as a young parent, but after undergoing a major “mommy makeover.”

Not unlike what Amber Portwood experienced, this is not your average trip to the salon. We’re talking an overhaul of an entire body.

Making Farrah Abraham proud, DeJesus wasn’t holding back. She got herself some butt implants, breast implants and had a labiaplasty.

