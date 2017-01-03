Rob Kardashian’s struggles with his weight have been well-documented, and the reality star has been open about his efforts to shed the extra pounds in recent years.

Just last month Rob was hospitalized after a flare-up in his diabetes symptoms, reportedly brought about by an episode of extreme binge eating.

Now, it seems the incident may have inspired Rob to go under the knife as part of his effort to regain his health.

According to OK! magazine, Rob is planning to undergo gastric bypass surgery after learning that he’s surpassed the 300 pound mark.

“He’s not lost any weight at all and he’s all but given up on it happening the hard way,”

“He considered a stomach stapling last year, but Chyna talked him out of it and got him in the gym.,”

For a while, the non-surgical approach appeared to be working, but Rob’s weight loss seemed to stall around the same time that he and Blac began experiencing their latest wave of relationship troubles.

Rob’s hospitalization took place just days after he tweeted that Blac had left him and taken their 2-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, with her.

Shortly thereafter, sources indicated that the move was preceded by a violent fight, during …read more

Read more here:: THG