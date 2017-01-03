On Vanderpump Rules Season 5 Episode 9, Sandoval, Schwartz and Jax vowed not to let Lala’s no-show ruin Ariana’s birthday weekend.

Easier said than done, obviously.

Meanwhile, Stassi’s Montauk birthday trip hit the skids early when Schroeder broke down in tears following her recent romantic split.

Ariana’s BF Tom Sandoval invited Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Lala Kent to join them for a crazy birthday weekend.

Lala no-showed, sending Ariana a text to apologize for bailing last-minute, which raised plenty of eyebrows. More on that later.

Sandoval surprised the group with an RV he dubbed the “Sonoma Express.” Hope he got insurance when he signed the waiver.

While Jax would’ve preferred a “vodka vineyard,” a wine tasting was first on the agenda, followed by a NASCAR camping trip.

Oh yes. The crew split up for some guy and girl talk, respectively, On the guy side, “I need to have sex!” a drunk Tom shouted.

“I want to have sex!”

Apparently Ariana Madix isn’t down with fun in the bedroom as much as she used to be? That’s a bummer, but they’ll turn it around.

Jax, meanwhile, confessed that he’s worried he will end up sabotaging his …read more

