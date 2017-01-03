The Celebrity Apprentice is back and Donald Trump is nowhere in sight. It’s definitely intriguing when TV shows refresh their line-up every so often, but Trump was always the thing that made the show a success.

His quick wit and straight-to-the-point comments made the stakes very high and it sure seems like Arnold Schwarzenegger served as a worthy successor to the man who became President of the United States.

Aside from the leading man change, there was a location change, format changes and even a receptionist change. Yes, Amanda Miller is long gone.

In a move that probably made some viewers think that Trump was telling Arnold what to do, he opted to split up the groups by gender, effectively turning the show into a battle of the sexes.

Arnie’s advisors this time were Patrick M. Knapp Schwarzenegger and Tyra Banks.

Tyra is known for that other reality show, America’s Next Top Model, which was recently rebooted on VH1 with Rita Ora taking her place.

Yeah, wee see no comparison either. Tyra must have got bored of the show. She was on it for over 20 seasons, so she clearly needed a little change.

