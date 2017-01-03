Did Yandy’s secrets come out?

That was one of the main questions on Love & Hip Hop Season 7 Episode 8 as her feud with Erika reached new heights of craziness.

We kicked things off with Yandy finally dropping the bomb that she was not legally married to Mendecees.

“I never sent off the paperwork. We signed it but I never sent it off. The person that married us is my best friend and she doesn’t even know that I haven’t sent it off yet.”

That’s a crazy twist and it will probably come back to bite her when these women in Mendecees’ life get wind of it. If you watch Love & Hip Hop online, you will know fine well that Yandy has been having a tough time trying to keep a string of baby mamas at bay.

“I’ll be damned if I allow these baby mamma’s to come after my money because of some legal piece of paper.”

Her gal pals were shocked to hear the truth, but Yandy did not seem remorseful saying, “Thank God for friends and spiced lemonade.”

