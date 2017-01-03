Josh Duggar is out of rehab, but not back to the public life he once led as the beloved first-born of Jim Bob and Michelle’s 19 Kids & Counting.

The former reality star is selling cars in relative exile in Arkansas.

It seems like a lifetime ago that Josh torpedoed the Duggar brand when the fact that he molested his own sisters as a teen came to light.

Furthermore, his parents’ handling of the situation “in-house” drew a great deal of criticism as well, dinging their once-impeccable image.

That might have been possible to get through, chalking it up to his days as a confused teen. But then Ashley Madison was hacked in 2015.

Josh was exposed as a client of the cheating website, exposing himself as an adulterer, a porn addict and the world’s biggest hypocrite.

All but banned from the family’s TV life ever since he emerged from a Reformers Unanimous in early 2016, Josh has been toiling away.

Doing what, though?

Josh and his long-suffering wife Anna Duggar, both 28, have spent the past year trying to get a grasp on their new normal back in Arkansas.

He resigned from his high-profile lobbyist post for the pro-marriage Family Research Council in Washington, D.C. in the …read more

