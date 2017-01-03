Another loved one of Carrie Fisher has spoken out on the actress’ stunning and very sad death.

On Monday, Billie Lourd broke her silence, writing a message on Instagram in response to the many well wishes sent her way over the past several days.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” wrote the only daughter of Fisher, adding:

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

And now Joely Fisher has also penned an emotional tribute to the beloved Star Wars actress.

Carrie’s half-sister, Joely is best known for her role on the sitcom Last Man Standing.

She’s the child of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Connie Stevens.

In a guest column this week for The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher opens up about her childhood, living near half-siblings, Carrie and Todd, in Malibu, California.

“We spent the better part of our childhoods as neighbors, our two families right next door,” Joely writes, also taking note of Debbie Reynolds, Carrie’s mom who died just one day after Fisher last week.

