Watch Teen Mom 2 Online: Check Season 8 Episode 1

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 3, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

And they’re back!

On Teen Mom 2 Season 8 Episode 1 (those are a lot of numbers to write together!) Jenelle ran into trouble when she faced Nathan and his girlfriend in court for her assault trial.

YIKES, right?

Elsewhere, Leah struggled with Addie missing her father; and Chelsea met with Adam’s ex.

It was all pretty awkward for these young women. And, as you might expect, it all resulted in a great deal of tension.

Go ahead and use the video featured above to watch Teen Mom 2 online and find out just how dramatic things got on this season premiere.

Read more here:: THG

      

