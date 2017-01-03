Khloe Kardashian didn’t just ring in the new year on Saturday night.

She also bumped, grinded and kissed in celebration of the calendar flipping to 2017.

Clearly psyched to end a year that saw her get divorced; her sister get robbed at gunpoint; and her brother-in-law get hospitalized for a nervous breakdown, Khloe was in a great mood on the night of December 31.

And she wasn’t alone.

As depicted in a number of Instagram photos, Khloe attended some kind of shindig with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, a power forward for the Cleveland Cavaliers who has been powering his way into Khloe’s heart of late.

The two are spending a lot of time together.

“Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!” Khloe wrote as a caption to the image of her and Thompson dancing down below.

This marks one of the first time she has dropped the L-Bomb when talking about the NBA champion.

Khloe and Lamar Odom finally finalized their divorce just a few weeks ago, meaning it will just be a matter of time now before rumors heat up over when she may walk down the aisle with Thompson.

