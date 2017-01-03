MTV’s other fab four are back and Monday’s premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 caught up with the lives of Leah, Jenelle, Chelsea and Kailyn.

In reality, the premiere took us behind the scenes of events most fans know the general details of long before we watch Teen Mom 2 online.

For example, Jenelle Evans’ assault trial, in which she stood accused of attacking Nathan Griffith’s girlfriend, Jessica Henry, was featured.

Furious that Jessi wouldn’t drop the assault charges, Evans was determined to prevail in court on Teen Mom 2 Season 8 Episode 1.

As Nathan and Jessi testified about the alleged assault, they insisted she was volatile and shouldn’t have custody of her son with Nathan.

Jenelle’s lawyer insinuated that those two came looking for a fight the day alleged assault took place, and are using it to punish Evans.

On the witness stand, the tearful reality star said she never meant to throw a glass at Jessica Henry, only to splash her with water from it.

The jury bought it. Jenelle was declared not guilty!

Meanwhile, Kailyn Lowry was still confused about her future with Javi Marroquin, so she did …read more

Read more here:: THG