It’s that time again, THGers and Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor Season 21 is underway, starring none other than the all-too-familiar (and controversial) franchise pass-around Nick Viall.

While The Bachelor spoilers offer some detailed hints about the outcome of this season, Monday’s premiere offered our first TV glimpse …

Following back-to-back runner-up finishes on The Bachelorette in 2014 and 2015, and a stint in Paradise in 2016, Nick is back yet again.

Seeing him in the starring role for the first time may please Bachelor Nation … or not. But either way, it will get people talking for sure.

Is the fourth time the charm? Can he emerge from The Bachelor with his (mostly) rejuvenated reputation intact – and will he find love?

We can’t speak to that, but as we said, the OUTCOME OF THE ENTIRE THREE-MONTH SEASON is available by following the link above.

Hey, you don’t really know who Nick picks and if spoilers are right until the finale, right? And it makes the whole thing more fun to watch.

Anyway, whether you’re a Bachelor spoilers junkie or not, proceed for the recap of Monday’s premiere and an analysis of Nick’s options …

Even Nick can’t believe he’s really doing this again as <a target="_blank" …read more

