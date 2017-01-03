Kim Burrell has been in the news of late because she has a duet with Pharrell Williams on the soundtrack to the movie Hidden Figures.

But the gospel singer isn’t making headlines this week for the words that come out of her mouth on the single “I See Victory.”

She’s making headlines for what she said over the weekend in a sermon at Love & Liberty Fellowship Church.

Simply put, Burrell laid hard into the homosexual lifestyle.

In footage of the speed posted on YouTube, the artist refers to homosexuality as the “spirit of delusion and confusion.”

Here is the exact quote that has her in hot water:

That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women, and it’s caused us pain on the body of Christ.

You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted … You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.

Burrell went on to say that gay people have “embarrassed God” and will die in 2017.

Along with many other stars, Pharrell has come out on social media and condemned Burrell’s viewpoint:

