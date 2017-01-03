Someone named Mariah made huge news over the weekend.

And, no, we’re not referring to Mariah Carey, despite that singer’s humiliating New Year’s Eve Performance early Sunday morning.

Instead, we’re referring to Mariah Brown, the 21-year old daughter of Kody and Meri Brown.

She shocked both her family and Sister Wives viewers on Sunday night when she uttered two simple words in front of her parents and other loved ones:

I’m gay.

A reality star coming out as homosexual would be a pretty big deal no matter what.

We’d write about it under almost any circumstance.

But the Browns align themselves with Fundamentalist Mormonism, a religion that does not approve of homosexuality in any shape or form.

Considering that Kody and Meri thought their only daughter would be telling them about a courtship or engagement, or maybe a college transfer, both mother and father were stunned.

So were sister wives Janelle, Christine and Robyn, who were also in the room when Mariah revealed her sexuality.

“This feels so awkward,” Mariah said in front of her family, clearly nervous. “I’m freaking out.”

After finally telling everyone that she was gay, Mariah waited for a reply.

She got none initially from Meri or Kody, but other members of her large family …read more

