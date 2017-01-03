  • redit
Watch The Bachelor Online: Check Out Season 21 Episode 1

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 3, 2017
0

Category: Uncategorized

… And we’re off!

The Bachelor returned to ABC on Monday night, with Season 21 re-introducing viewers to controversial star Nick Viall.

We met 30 gorgeous women on the premiere, all of whom were vying for Nick’s heart and crotch.

By the end of the initial rose ceremony, a mere 22 suitors remained to continue on their path to win Nick over and compete to be his wife.

Along with the women, meanwhile, ex-stars Sean Lowe, Chris Soules and Ben Higgins also stopped by to offer Viall advice on searching for his soul mate.

What did they say? Who did he kick out on the first night?

Use the above video to watch The Bachelor online and find out now!

…read more

Read more here:: THG

      

