Earlier this week, Eva Amurri Martino made a startling confession:

In a blog post she penned on New Year’s Day, the actress revealed on her website, HappilyEvaAfter.com, that her 10-week-old son Major James, “cracked his head on the hardwood floor” after the family’s night nurse fell asleep while holding him.

How awful, right?

Martino explained what happened and the aftermath as follows:

“He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center.

“I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

We can only imagine.

Our only reaction to this story was to send Eva and her husband our best wishes and our hope that their child makes a full recovery.

But some folks out there felt differently.

They took issue with Eva having a night nurse in the first place, questioning how she can consider herself to be a responsible parent if someone else is holding, feeding and rocking her baby at home.

Why? Because people suck.

They think that an Internet connection gives them a right to share every asinine opinion that comes into their head.

