Jon Gosselin won’t be winning any father of the year awards in the near future, but say what you will about the guy, he does make a concerted effort to be a part of his kids’ lives, despite constant interference from his notorious ex-wife, Kate Gosselin.

Jon turns 40 this year and he’s trying to start a career as a DJ, but he’s still a better parent than Kate, which should tell you everything you need to know.

Kate would have us believe that Jon basically ran out on the family, but there’s his social media page tells a different story:

That’s Jon with four of his eight kids on New Year’s Eve, and there are a few noteworthy things that we’d like to call your attention to here:

1. New Year’s is the biggest night of the year for young, in-demand DJs like ya boy Jonny G. Couldn’t have been easy for him to pass up all those star studded parties to spend the night at home with his kids!

2. Despite the fact that Kate has consistently depicted him as some unholy hybrid of Alec Baldwin and Joan Crawford, Jon doesn’t appear to be abusing or in any way mistreating the kids.

