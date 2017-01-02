Odell Beckham Jr. links up with Trey Songz on his yacht in Miami today for the post-game festivities. Meanwhile, Joan Smalls is heating up the city in a bikini. Pics and videos inside….

After an arrest in Detroit for allegedly assaulting a police officer, Trey Songz is on his party steez. The R&B crooner brought in the New Year on a yacht as he coasted the waters in Miami. And the party hasn’t stopped.

Today, Trigga invited New York Giants ballers Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz on his yacht to turn up. And the NFL ballers have plenty to celebrate. The playoffs-bound Giants defeated the Washington Redskins (Trigga’s favorite team) 19-10 yesterday.

The lituation included some bikini clad chicks, food prepared by a personal chef and endless champagne bottles.

Below are a few clips from Trigga’s Snap: