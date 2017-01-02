  • redit
Trey Songz & Odell Beckham Jr. Serve Face On A Yacht In Miami + Bikini Chick Joan Smalls Heats Up The Beach

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 2, 2017
Category: Celebrity News

photo treyjoan2.jpg

Odell Beckham Jr. links up with Trey Songz on his yacht in Miami today for the post-game festivities. Meanwhile, Joan Smalls is heating up the city in a bikini. Pics and videos inside….

After an arrest in Detroit for allegedly assaulting a police officer, Trey Songz is on his party steez. The R&B crooner brought in the New Year on a yacht as he coasted the waters in Miami. And the party hasn’t stopped.

Today, Trigga invited New York Giants ballers Odell Beckham Jr. and Victor Cruz on his yacht to turn up. And the NFL ballers have plenty to celebrate. The playoffs-bound Giants defeated the Washington Redskins (Trigga’s favorite team) 19-10 yesterday.

photo try8.png

photo try7.png

photo try9.png

The lituation included some bikini clad chicks, food prepared by a personal chef and endless champagne bottles.

photo trey5.png

photo try4.png

photo try6.png

Below are a few clips from Trigga’s Snap:

A video posted by Trey Sσngz Fαndemσníum …read more

Read more here:: YBF

      

