Billie Lourd has spoken out for the first time since the death of her mother.

And her grandmother.

The child of Carrie Fisher, Lourd stunningly and tragically lost both loved ones over the course of 24 hours last week; first when Fisher passed away from a heart attack and then when Reynolds died from a stroke.

It was a shocking and heartbreaking turn of events.

Fans have been sending their condolences to Lourd ever since, wishing all the best to the Scream Queens 2 star in this impossibly challenging time period.

And now Lourd has acknowledges their messages.

“Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist,” Lourd wrote on Instagram.

She added:

“There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.”

As you can see below, Lourd included a photo of herself as a child with the post.

It also features younger versions of Fisher and Reynolds:

At 60 years old, Fisher, died unexpectedly on December 27, four days after suffering a heart attack on board an airplane.

Reynolds, her 84-year-old mother, proceeded

