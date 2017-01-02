Eyes Down for These Bingo Loving Stars

Famous or unknown, at the end of the day, we’re all just people. And nothing shows how down to earth some celebrities are than finding out that while they can live the high life and go out wherever they want, they still get excited about activities accessible to us mere mortals, such as the humble game of bingo.

And if you think about it, what’s not to love about bingo? Its universal popularity is down to the fact that it’s an easy and fun game to play, you don’t need to concentrate and you also have a chance of winning cash when you play. While lots of celebs have more money than they know what to do with, apparently some of them still get a big buzz out of playing bingo.

In fact, bingo has been reinventing itself in the last few years, both in real life as well as online. The tech advances made in bingo mean that it’s now an ultra-convenient pastime for anyone, famous or not. Not only can you play on your phone, but it’s also possible to make a bingo deposit by phone bill at sites like mFortune, which ensures that you can start playing whenever you want to. Wherever and whoever you are, topping up your bingo account is easier than ever.

With an estimated 100 million people now playing bingo online, there’s no way of knowing whether you’re chatting to a big name when you log on to online bingo chat rooms, as celebs’ anonymity can be assured when they play under a bingo username. You can imagine that a few quick games of bingo on a smartphone would be a great way for a star to unwind in between shooting movie scenes or while they’re being chauffeured to their next engagement. Perhaps they enjoy a bit of bingo banter in the chat rooms too.

So which celebrity bingo fans might you bump into while playing bingo on your mobile?

• Courtney Cox is one of a number of celebs who actually don’t just enjoy playing the game, they get involved in running games occasionally too. Cox, Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake and Eric McCormack have all taken turns as the caller for celebrity bingo charity nights held at Legendary Bingo in Los Angeles. Perhaps the increased uptake of bingo playing on phones and online has led to the evolution of traditional bingo nights like those at Legendary Bingo and the Rebel Bingo club nights which are held in different venues in the UK, US and Europe.

TONIGHT it’s our Annual FREE #LegendaryBingo @MarysWeho!!!! One show (7pm) … make a… https://t.co/JWrTwqI2xu

— Roxy Wood (@foxxyroxywood) December 21, 2016

• Perhaps one of the stars who’s most often associated with bingo is actor Russell Crowe. Back in the days when he had yet to become a member of the Hollywood A-listers, Crowe worked at a bingo hall in his home country of Australia. Russell’s pretty familiar with the rules of “Housie,” as he was a caller for the game. Perhaps luckily for Crowe, he got sacked for making up his own risqué bingo calls, and this cleared the way for his acting career to take off.

• Another actor who has a strong connection to bingo is Catherine Zeta-Jones. She came from a working-class home in Wales where money was tight – until her parents won £100,000 playing a game of bingo in the 1980s. With the windfall, they were able to support Catherine to reach her dreams of becoming an actress and it was while she was in acting school in London that she was discovered. Apparently, Zeta-Jones gets out the bingo cards at home on special occasions and has introduced her in-laws to the game, though it’s said that husband Michael isn’t a fan!

It’s not just actors who love the game of bingo, though. The game has some pretty big fans from the world of music too.

• Rolling Stones’ legend Mick Jagger has always been known for his wild partying, but he has a quieter side to him. He’s said to enjoy hosting bingo nights for his friends at home, so perhaps he’s introduced to the game to a few more celebs who might not otherwise have tried it.

• U2 frontman Bono is another fan of the game – he even is co-owner of a club in Dublin that includes bingo nights in its range of entertainment. Bono’s been known to observe proceedings from a VIP balcony in the club.

• Robbie Williams may not immediately strike you as the kind of person who’d love bingo, but apparently, he does. In 2011, he attended a bingo charity night and won a handbag. In the same year, while filming a video for his single Advertising Space, Robbie discussed playing bingo with his parents when they came to visit him in LA and the song’s video also featured a bingo hall in one scene.

Of course, there may be many other famous faces who like to get their eyes down with a game of bingo – we’re not privy to every leisure activity that every celebrity enjoys. But what we know is that when playing bingo online, we could easily be in the company of one of these celebs without realizing it.