Jinger Duggar: Baby News on the Way?!

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 2, 2017
Jeremy Vuolo & Jinger Duggar: We're Engaged!

It’s been almost two months since Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo in a small ceremony attended by a couple thousand of their closest friends.

Given her family’s obsession with procreation it’s not surprising that the rumors about Jinger being pregnant began almost immediately after she got hitched.

Surprisingly, however, we’re still waiting on an official announcement.

No non-Duggar would be expected to start a family so soon after getting hitched, but Jinger and her siblings have been taught from a young age that sole purpose of human life is to create more human life.

Just before the holidays, Jinger celebrated her 23rd birthday, and many fans seemed convinced that she would make the occasion extra special by announcing that she’s expecting her first child.

Jeremy added fuel to the fire by hinting at some sort of big reveal on Jinger’s big day.

It seems the surprise he was referring to was a trip to the opera for Jinger, who has a reputation for being the most artsy and sophisticated member of the massive Duggar brood:

Jeremy posted the pic above with a caption reading, “Enjoying Jinger’s birthday gift together!”

We’d say the fact that they’re both in their twenties, yet participated in a sober activity …read more

Read more here:: THG

      

