Britney Spears has dated some interesting characters over her many, many years in the spotlight … some of whom you obviously know.

Others you may have forgotten, however, or never heard about, including some of the men who made huge impressions on the star’s life.

Who did she give her v-card to? Who is she dating now?

If you follow the pop princess at all closely, you’ve likely heard about Sam Ashgari by now. He has some big shoes to fill in this arena.

Mostly. Some of his predecessors? Kind of forgettable!

Here’s a quick Britney Spears romance rewind/rundown, from back to her early Louisiana roots to her current Vegas residency daze …