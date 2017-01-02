With 2016 in the can, the world is still trying to come to terms with the huge amount of celebrities that did not make it out of the year alive.

George Michael passed away on December, 25, 2006, with his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz finding his body.

There has been much speculation about what caused the death of the singing sensation, but there has been rumblings that it was a cardiac arrest.

With the autopsy results being inconclusive, we’re no closer to finding out what caused the fatal cardiac arrest.

George Michael fans around the world were shocked to find several tweets on Fadi Fawaz’s Twitter account that seemed to hint towards George attempting to end his own life.

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” the tweets claimed.

“And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal (sic) till I found him dead in bed.”

