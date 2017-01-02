For Nick Viall, it looks like the fourth time really was the charm. You don’t need The Bachelor spoilers to tell you that either: He’s saying it!

The Bachelor star says he did indeed find love on the show this season, which premieres tonight after a Prelude-to-Nick special Sunday.

Nick, of course, has endured rejection on The Bachelorette twice (Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe) and Bachelor in Paradise (Amanda Stanton).

On the flip side, he’s gotten laid a lot … but that’s a subject for another time. And the slideshow appearing at the bottom of this article.

Anyway, this time it worked out.

“I definitely found love,” the star of The Bachelor tells Us, though “I don’t think there was an easy decision I made throughout the entire process.”

The native Waukesha, Wisconsin (now based in Los Angeles, via Chicago), admits there were “certainly some nerves and fears” involved.”

“But I’m not someone who tends to look back. And I’ve always been one to put myself out there and be vulnerable,” he says.

Was he confident that he’d find love this year?

“I think a lot of people go into The Bachelor assuming it’s going to work out, but I went in knowing there are …read more

