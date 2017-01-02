  • redit
RING THE ALARM: Keke Palmer DRAGS ‘Disrespectful’ Liv Nightclub For Being Culture Vultures

Posted by :Macy Kain On : January 2, 2017
0

Category: Celebrity News

photo kekemia3.jpg

Keke Palmer just rng the alarm on popular nightclub LIV Miami for being culture vultures. Peep her tweets inside…

For the first day of 2017, Keke Palmer was spotted living it up in Miami after ringing in the new year with her squad.

The “Scream Queens” star stepped out for dinner at Puerto Sagua restaurant for dinner with her friends. She rocked an airy turquoise mini styled with a Moschino belt and handbag along with black Versace sandals.

photo kekemia1.png

After dinner, Keeks and her friends decided to go step out on the party scene hitting up LIV nightclub.

Those plans quickly went left after something went down between one of Keke’s friends and management at the club. After the incident went down, Keke hopped on Twitter to bash the nightclub. She called the venue “culture vultures” and said she HATES the “exclusive energy” of the club.

Peep her tweets (read from the bottom up):

photo keekliv2.jpg

photo keekliv1.jpg

After leaving the club, Keke and her crew partied it up in her hotel room to cap off the evening.

photo kekemia2.jpg

In other news, the PIMP actress recently did a Facebook Live video where she

Read more here:: YBF

      

