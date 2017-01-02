Eva Amurri has opened up about the possibility of her suffering from depression in the aftermath of a freak accident which resulted in her son having a cracked skull.

The freak accident occurred while Eva and her husband were asleep and their night nurse was looking after Major James.

“A couple of days after Thanksgiving, our Night Nurse fell asleep while holding Major and dropped him, and he cracked his head on the hardwood floor,” Amurri Martino, 31, wrote.

“[Husband Kyle Martino] and I were sleeping at the time and were awoken by the sound of his head hitting the floor, and then hysterical piercing screams. Added Amurri Martino, “He suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on his brain, and was transported by ambulance to Yale Medical Center where I spent two harrowing days with him to receive emergency care and further testing. To say these were the most traumatic and anxious two days of my life is an understatement.”

