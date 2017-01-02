If you’re familiar with Taylor Lianne Chandler, it’s probably as a result of her short-lived relationship with superhuman Olympian Michael Phelps.

Accounts differ, but Chandler claimed to have been with Phelps the night that he was arrested for DUI, and she went to essentially make a career out their brief romance.

Now, however, it seems the self-proclaimed “TV personality” has moved on with a new love, as she recently took to Twitter to confirm that she’s engaged to Air Force Major Timothy Keegan.

Keegan reportedly popped the question on New Year’s Eve at Gaylord National Harbor after just three months of dating.

Sources say the couple has been “going strong since October,” which is a bit like saying your diet has been going well since lunch.

Keegan has two kids from a previous marriage, and it seems Chandler has already met them and earned their approval.

Chandler and Keegan have reportedly planned a destination wedding for this summer.

Bizarrely, Chandler recorded a Periscope video the day of the proposal in which she stated that she was “in a really bad mood” because she found out that the “guy I’d been seeing, that things ended recently” would be attending the same New Year’s party as …read more

