Khloe Kardashian will probably be ecstatic at the prospect of putting 2016 behind her. It was probably one of the worst years of her life.

Her relationship with Tristan Thompson was probably one of the only bright spots of that year.

Wait… we can probably also throw her finalizing her divorce to Lamar Odom into one of the highlights.

Ever since Khloe and Tristan have been a thing, it’s been clear the pair are totally in love. They’ve been very vocal about it over social media.

People have even been speculating that Khloe has a little Kardashian bun in her oven, but we still have no idea whether that’s a fact, or some more Kardashian family fiction.

Khloe took to Instagram to ring in the new year with a cute picture of Tristan kissing the side of her head, accompanied with a very hopeful caption.

“Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!”

There’s no denying that the picture was very cute, and it solidified the fact that the pair are really in love.