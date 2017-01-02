Mariah Carey is blaming the ULTIMATE tragedy that went down during her NYE 2017 performance on Dick Clark Productions. But, they’re not taking the blame. Details inside…

Mariah Carey’s live NYE 2017 show was a total tragedy. She was tapped to perform right before the ball dropped to ring in 2017 in Times Square, but her performance crumbled right before everyone’s eyes as the music blared through the speakers while Mariah walked back and forth across the stage…not singing a note.

Folks have been calling it a lip-sync fail, but her team is saying otherwise.

The Elusive Chanteuse singer’s camp is blaming Dick Clark Productions for sabotaging her performance in an effort to boost ratings. Mariah’s manager Stella Bulochnikov told US Weekly they told the production team Mariah’s ear piece wasn’t working several times, but they assured them everything would be fine by the time she hit the stage. Boy were they wrong.