Wishing harm on President-Elect of the United States Donald J. Trump on Twitter is one of the hottest new trends here in 2016-17.

The latest to get in on the inappropriate action?

His favorite old nemesis, Rosie O’Donnell!

Less than a week after Charlie Sheen pleaded with God to kill Trump, O’Donnell threw out a (slightly) less overt request on her account.

“DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE. LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA,” read her tweet that linked to CNN.

No, the cable news network didn’t report on people trying to off Trump; CNN’s story was about Trump booting a biographer off a golf course.

Why Rosie chose that of all Trump stories, we cannot say, but trying to apply any logic to Rosie O’Donnell is like trying to explain Trump.

In general. These two deserve each other.

Obviously, some vocal members of the 46 percent of America who elected Trump in a self-proclaimed landslide weren’t happy about this:

Rosie’s call for America to “STOP HIM” can be perceived as a veiled threat, and one that is sadly no shock given the entertainers’ history.

They’ve …read more

Read more here:: THG